Iran keen on developing ties with Hungarian cities

“The Iranian Embassy in Hungary has been trying to build bridges between the two nations and develop bilateral cooperation based on common roots,” said Iran’s Ambassador to the European country Gholam Ali Rajabi Yazdi on Monday, highlighting the similarities between Iran and Hungary from historical point of view.

He made the remark in a meeting with mayors of 14 Hungarian cities in the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok county, named after a group of Iranians who fled the Ancient Persian Empire when it was invaded by the Mongolia’s Genghis Khan.

Such common historical background paved the way for declaring Iran’s central city of Yazd with Hungary’s Jászberény.

To further highlight this commonality, Yazd local authorities are mulling naming one street after the Hungarian city, designing of Jászberény’s central square according to Yazd historical architecture.

The Iranian ambassador asked the Hungarian mayors to submit their proposals about bilateral cooperation with Iranian cities.

