Zarif arrives in Sweden following a visit to Finland

Zarif arrived in Stockholm on Monday after departing Finland.

He is set to hold talks with senior Swedish authorities, discuss international issues and the European payment channel INSTEX.

On Monday, the Iranian foreign minister met several high-level Finnish officials, including that country's president and foreign minister.

Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) is a European payment channel to continue trade with Iran in the wake of US sanctions.

Several European countries, besides Germany, France and the UK, are eager to join the financial mechanism.

The Iranian diplomat will visit Norway as part of his last leg of Scandinavian tour.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish