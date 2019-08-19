Zarif leaves Finland for Sweden

His trip to Stockholm takes place on his official visit to Scandinavia which took him to Finland earlier.

During his visit to Finland, he discussed bilateral relations and latest regional and international developments with President Sauli Niinisto and Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto.

He also met with the Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari during his stay in the country.

The next leg of Zarif trip will take him from Sweden to Norway.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish