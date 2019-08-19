19 August 2019 - 19:17
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code 83443987
0 Persons

ADVT condemns terror attack in Kabul

ADVT condemns terror attack in Kabul

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA -- Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism (ADVT) denounced on Monday the terrorist attack in Kabul, calling for setting up an assembly for regional dialogues to devise an effective strategy against foundations of terrorism.

According to the ADVT Public Relations, the entity said in a statement that the suicide attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul killed 63 people and wounded 182 others.

The innocent people are target of the nasty goals of the extremists and promoters of violence in the region, the statement added.

Terrorism of any kind is condemned logically and will bring nothing except destruction and damage, but fight against it requires global resolve and common strategy in the international scene, it said.

The suicide bomber is the first victim of terrorism deceived by the false thoughts of the supporters of extremists who have no objective but to make the world insecure and unstable, the statement added.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =