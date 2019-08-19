ADVT condemns terror attack in Kabul

According to the ADVT Public Relations, the entity said in a statement that the suicide attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul killed 63 people and wounded 182 others.

The innocent people are target of the nasty goals of the extremists and promoters of violence in the region, the statement added.

Terrorism of any kind is condemned logically and will bring nothing except destruction and damage, but fight against it requires global resolve and common strategy in the international scene, it said.

The suicide bomber is the first victim of terrorism deceived by the false thoughts of the supporters of extremists who have no objective but to make the world insecure and unstable, the statement added.

