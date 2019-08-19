Over 40,000 tons of livestock products transshipped through Bazargan Border

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Ayram noted that most of the transshipped goods included frozen chicken paste, poultry feed and supplements, frozen poultry meat, chicken skin, beef and frozen beef, livestock feed, pasteurized milk and soybean meal.

He added that Iran plays role as a transit bridge for Western and Asian countries at this border cross point and continues to facilitate regional trade.

During this time, through Bazargan Border Quarantine, the official said, 23,300 tons of livestock products across the Merchant Border include vitamins, pharmaceutical supplements, animal feed additives, edible eggs, germinated eggs, small animal feed, fish food and livestock medicine, meat and biological products imported into the country.

The official added that the export of livestock products across the border of Bazargan during this period also included 145 tons of poultry meat, ornamental fish, lamb wool and mineral shellfish powder.

Although there are concerns that Iran may fade its role away in transit of goods, connecting the country's road network to international transport routes by establishing 10 north-south and east-west corridors over 21,000 kilometers is one of the most important plans of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in the comprehensive transport plan to reinforce this role.

Bazargan border, which is Iran's gateway to European countries, is one kilometer from Bazargan city near the city of Maku (in West Azerbaijan); Launched in 1926, it is the only international round the clock border connecting Iran to Turkey.

