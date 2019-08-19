Pakistan Army Chief gets 3 year extension amid rising tensions with India  

The announcement comes nearly three months before General Bajwa was due to retire.

According to the notification issued by the prime minister's office "The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment."

General Bajwa was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.

The announcement of the army chief's tenure extension comes amidst critical developments on Pakistan's eastern and western frontiers.

Tensions between Pakistan and Indian flared this month after New Delhi decided to strip occupied Kashmir of its special constitutional status.

The decision also comes as Pakistan is playing a key role in ongoing peace talks between the US and Afghan Taliban that aims to secure a withdrawal of American troops.

It is pertinent to mention that General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Iran in November 2017 and met with Iranian leaders to further enhance coordination between the two countries especially in defense sector.

