Iran to attend Russia Int'l Aerospace Exhibition   

Over 340 companies from 17 countries including Iran will display their latest aerial and space achievements in this year's exhibition.

Since its inception in 1993, MAKS has been held every odd calendar year, as a biennial event.

Iran has always participated the event actively and this year an Iranian delegation headed by deputy defense minister Brigadier General Bani-Tarafi is to attend the upcoming exhibition.

In MAKS 2017, some 15 Iranian knowledge-based companies displayed Iran's achievements in the field of aerospace.

