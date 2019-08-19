19 August 2019 - 18:49
Iran to attend Russia Int'l Aerospace Exhibition   

Moscow, Aug 19, IRNA -- Russia Int'l Aerospace Exhibition 'MAKS 2019' will be held in Zhukovsky from August 27 to September 1 with the participation of Iran and 16 other countries, it was announced on Monday.

Over 340 companies from 17 countries including Iran will display their latest aerial and space achievements in this year's exhibition.

Since its inception in 1993, MAKS has been held every odd calendar year, as a biennial event.

Iran has always participated the event actively and this year an Iranian delegation headed by deputy defense minister Brigadier General Bani-Tarafi is to attend the upcoming exhibition.

In MAKS 2017, some 15 Iranian knowledge-based companies displayed Iran's achievements in the field of aerospace.

