FM says Iran's oil sales not sanctioned by int’l bodies

Iran has always said that the seizure of Adrian Darya oil tanker was illegal and had no legal basis, Zarif told reporters after meeting with Finnish counterpart in regard to the seizure of Grace 1(Adrian Darya) oil tanker, according to IRNA.

The Foreign Minister went on to say that in this regard, the seizure of the Iranian oil tanker by Gibraltar and the United Kingdom has no basis. Tehran is happy the seizure has ended now and hopes that would lead to a reduction in tensions, although the United States is seeking to raise the level of tension, and it has now received a purely political ruling from the court about the ship.

The high-ranking Iranian official elsewhere noted that because of the US sanctions, Iran could not be transparent about its oil tankers' destinations because the US was illegally trying to harass buyer countries.

On the possibility of Finnish mediation between Iran and the US, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted that first of all, there has to be a ground for mediation to be effective.

Iran has no interest in talks with the US to reach new nuclear deal, Zarif reiterated.

Tehran had extensive talks with the US, and "we were not the one that has left the negotiating table", said Iran's high-ranking diplomat, stating that Iran was not interested in confrontation. "There is no agreement that everyone is happy with. If nobody disagrees with the deal it is acceptable. The issue of mediation should be how the United States will return to fulfilling its obligations."

Zarif pointed out that how can they return to the commitment to a Security Council resolution that they themselves designed, and said, "There was only one election in America."

Reminding the US sanctions against the Iranian people, the foreign minister stated that in the economic war, ordinary people are the target. "What America is doing against us is this kind of war. In military war, soldiers are targeted, though ordinary people may be harmed around it."

The US not only imposes sanctions on us, but it also forces others to sanction us, said the head of the diplomacy.

Referring to his talks with his Finnish counterpart, Zarif went on to say that Iran respects the sovereignty of each other, but two sides had had serious discussions on human rights. "We believe that every country has a duty to improve the human rights situation."

Iran has always been ready for dialogue and engagement, but at the same time we are against the use of human rights instruments for political purposes, he said.

Also at the meeting, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto responded to a question about Finland's role as interim president of the Council of Europe in preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) noted that recently a business delegation from Finland traveled to Tehran, but due to sanctions, cooperation is not easy to proceed.

At this time, in this hard time we are working to make every effort to put in place a mechanism in this regard and Finnish’s view of INSTEX is positive, Haavisto underlined.

