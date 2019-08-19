Iran's envoy bids farewell to head of Vienna chamber of commerce

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments and horizon of economic cooperation between the two countries.
Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA – Iran's outgoing Ambassador to Austria Ebadollah Moulaei on Monday met and bid farewell to the Chairman of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce Valter Rouk prior to departing the country.
In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments and horizon of economic cooperation between the two countries.
Moulaei took office in Vienna on September 2015.
