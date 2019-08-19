US sanctions targeting both Iranian government, nation 

Referring to the problems faced by the society, he said that the government understands the problems and is standing alongside the people.

"Some opponents inside and outside the country intended to magnify the problems to adversely impact the society, but we all left behind the difficulties," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that ceding Bushehr and Chabahar ports to the Indian or Russian companies is not true.

However, a BOT agreement on one of them has been signed on the basis of which $185 million of investment will be made in it within ten years, he said, noting that this does not mean the ports have been ceded.

Asked about whether a channel has been opened up for talks with the US, he said that the only channel is Swiss Embassy that will be officially announced.

Referring to the sanctions imposed on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Rabiei said that he is slated to leave for Paris within the next few days and the sanctions are in fact sanctioning the US itself from dialogue.

"We have officially announced our view that economic terrorism should end," he said.

Commenting on the latest situation of ties with the Persian Gulf littoral states, he said, "I see good signals coming from regional states that we consider beneficial to the region and peoples."

Regional nations should not pay for cheap energy of the others, he said.

Noting that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are different from the US, the spokesman said, "We are in a region and believe in a framework to ensure regional states' security."

Iran is ready for signing bilateral agreement on customs, trade and security issues with regional countries, he said, adding that Iran considers itself a major responsible for security in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and strategic straits.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish