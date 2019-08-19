FM Zarif lauds 1st leg of Scandinavian tour

"Fruitful meetings with current EU presidency, Finnish President, FM & Trade Min," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

He added: "Discussed what EU needs to do to save #JCPOA and protect its interest in freedom of navigation. Also shared ideas on Regional Dialogue Forum & non-aggression pact w/@cmioffice."

Zarif, heading a political delegation, arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with the senior Finnish officials.

Reviewing preservation of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) are on Zarif agenda.

The next leg of Zarif tour will take him to Sweden and Norway.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish