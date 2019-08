Zarif, on the head of a political delegation, arrived in Helsinki, capital of Finland, on Sunday evening.

He met with Finnish president, foreign minister and a group of Finnish elites.

Zarif scheduled to travel to Sweden and Norway following his visit to Finland.

International issues, bilateral relations and INSTEX mechanism will be on the agenda of talks with Swedish and Norwegian senior officials.



