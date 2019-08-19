Zarif highlights Iran's standing against US, UK interference

"66 years ago today, a coup instigated by the US and the UK overthrew the democratically-elected Government of Iran," Zarif tweeted on Monday.

He added: "This atrocity followed years of 'maximum pressure' on Iranians."

"Our people put an end to such interference in 1979," Zarif noted.

"Time for some to deal with this reality," he reiterated.

The coup staged by the US in Iran on August 19, 1953, is a prominent example of West's interference. Though the coup looked successful at first, its achievement was ruined with the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 when the Iranian people won their national sovereignty and became a totally independent country.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish