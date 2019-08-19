Release of Adrian Darya Iran's diplomatic victory over Britain

Vadim Makarenko said in an interview with IRNA on Monday that a number of factors contributed to this diplomatic victory, the most important of which was Iran's diplomatic efforts, including at the United Nations.

The expert added that the British government hoped, by following US policies against Iran, it would gain concessions, most notably support for the European Union on the Brexit issue and when it left the union, which is likely to occur in October.

He explained that Britain did not want to pay about $ 60 billion in separation from the EU and the British had announced they could pay up to $ 20 billion.

Makarenko said Iran showed by its actions that it was not willing to sacrifice its interests for the sake of others and was making every possible effort to gain its rights in international scene.

The Russian academician believes that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) played a key role in Iran's pulling out of international isolation.

Makarenko highlighted that today the situation of Iran was better than those years, and those who were criticizing the Iranian government for signing the JCPOA would be better off comparing the current situation before the JCPOA.

At the same time, he believes that burial of the JCPOA is too early and efforts should be made, especially by European parties to implement Iran nuclear deal.

The Russian expert said Russia was on the side of Iran in implementing the JCPOA and was continuing its diplomatic efforts to support Tehran on the one hand and to implement the JCPOA on the other hand.

The Russian expert elsewhere on tensions in the Persian Gulf reiterated that this international waterway should be free of any tension and the countries of the region should work together to secure it.

The presence of foreign forces adds to the tensions in the region, creating a situation that could at any moment become an armed conflict, and the situation surrounding Iran's downing of the US spy drone has shown this fact, he stated.

Makarenko underlined that Russia was working to maintain stability and calm the region and to prevent Western plots in the region and a Persian Gulf security plan has been put forward for that purpose.

Oil tanker Grace 1 was renamed Adrian Daria and is now sailing towards Mediterranean Sea, said deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran on Friday.

Jalil Eslami added that when the oil tanker was in detention in Gibraltar, Panama ended use of the country's flag for it, as the owner of the vessel requested for the oil tanker to carry Iranian flag.

"Grace 1 was renamed Adrian Daria whose next destination after detention is Mediterranean Sea," he said, noting that it seems it will face no specific problem en route for the sea and next destination.

The official hoped the incident will never occur for the Iranian vessels as well as those carrying Iranian goods.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized last month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish