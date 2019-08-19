Tehran, Helsinki discuss JCPOA

"President @Niinisto met with Iran's Foreign Minister @JZarif in Mäntyniemi," the Finland Presidential Office tweeted on Monday.

It added: "Discussions on #Iran nuclear agreement #JCPOA, maritime security in the Gulf as well as human rights issues."

Zarif, heading a political delegation, arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with the senior Finnish officials.

Reviewing preservation of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) are on Zarif agenda.

Zarif will also visit Sweden and Norway.

