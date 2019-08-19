19 August 2019 - 16:36
Tehran, Helsinki discuss JCPOA

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA – The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland in a message announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö reviewed Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"President @Niinisto met with Iran's Foreign Minister @JZarif in Mäntyniemi," the Finland Presidential Office tweeted on Monday.

It added: "Discussions on #Iran nuclear agreement #JCPOA, maritime security in the Gulf as well as human rights issues."

Zarif, heading a political delegation, arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with the senior Finnish officials.

Reviewing preservation of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) are on Zarif agenda.

Zarif will also visit Sweden and Norway.

