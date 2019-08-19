Iran, Finland discuss regional, int'l developments

During the meeting both sides discussed issues related to recently-released oil tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar, latest developments of Iran nuclear deal, accelerating launching the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), security of the Persian Gulf and Iran's initiatives for regional talks.

Zarif stressed the importance of understanding developments in the region.

Referring to the fact that Iran shares the most borders in the Persian Gulf, Zarif underlined Iran's readiness and capacity for safeguarding the region.

Meanwhile, Haavisto said despite US pressures in European companies, Finland and the European Union support launching INSTEX.

Zarif, heading a political delegation, arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with the senior Finnish officials.

Reviewing preservation of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the INSTEX are on Zarif agenda.

Zarif will also visit Sweden and Norway.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish