Iran FM visits CMI members in Finland

During the meeting both sides discussed various political issues.

Zarif, heading a political delegation, arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with Finnish officials.

Reviewing preservation of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) are on Zarif's agenda.

Zarif will also visit Sweden and Norway.

Crisis Management Initiative is an independent Finnish non-governmental organization that works to prevent and resolve conflict through informal dialogue and mediation.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari founded CMI in 2000.

