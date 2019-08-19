19 August 2019 - 15:44
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83443654
0 Persons

Iran FM visits CMI members in Finland

Iran FM visits CMI members in Finland

Helsinki, Aug 19, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with members of Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) in Finland.

During the meeting both sides discussed various political issues.

Zarif, heading a political delegation, arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with Finnish officials.

Reviewing preservation of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) are on Zarif's agenda.

Zarif will also visit Sweden and Norway.

Crisis Management Initiative is an independent Finnish non-governmental organization that works to prevent and resolve conflict through informal dialogue and mediation.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari founded CMI in 2000.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 10 =