Senior diplomat describes Tehran talks on Yemen very promising

Speaking to reporters at his weekly news conference on Monday, Mousavi said Iran has been after finding a diplomatic solution to the Yemeni crisis since two years ago and has offered various proposals in this end.

In recent days, a trilateral meeting with participation of Iran, Yemen's Ansarullah movement and four European countries- Britain, France, Germany, and Italy- was held in the Iranian capital on arriving at a solution for the prolonged crisis in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

Five rounds of trilateral meeting based on Iran's proposal have been held, Mousavi said.

The trilateral talks have led to very good outcomes, Mousavi stressed, expressing hope that the other side would soon understand that Yemen's crisis has no military solution.

War will lead to nothing except insecurity, killing of innocent people and deconstruction of infrastructure, the senior official noted.

Referring to the travel of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Iraq, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait to review the regional dialogue plan and the non-aggression pact, Mousavi said Iran has expressed that it is not for insecurity in any country.

At the end of his remarks, the official spoke well of Iran-Yemen relations, underlining that bilateral cooperation is at the level of ambassadors.

1483**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish