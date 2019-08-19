19 August 2019 - 14:50
Significance of "Eid ul-Ghadir" as a Shiite festivity occasion

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA – Eid-e Ghadir is among happy holidays of the Muslims when, following an order from God, the holy Prophet of Islam (Peace Be Upon Him) appointed his cousin and son-in-law Ali (Alayh-e Salaam) as his successor and "Imam" after himself.

That event happened in the Prophet's (PBUH) Hajjat al-Wida' (the Farewell Hajj), in 10/632 in a place called Ghadir Khumm, located in the western part of the Arabian Peninsula. 

In Twelve-Imam Islam, the "infallibles" are members of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Household who follow only Allah's desire in their actions because of their supreme righteousness, consciousness, and love for Him. 

The day's anniversary in the Islamic Calendar (18 Dhu al-Qa'dah, the eleventh month in the Islamic calendar) is celebrated by the Shias worldwide, particularly in Iran. 

Imamat is the Shia Islam doctrine of the religious, spiritual and political leadership of the Islamic Ummah.

