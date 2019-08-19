Iran urges presence of Afghanistan in peace talks

Mousavi, who was speaking to reporters during his weekly press conference, made the remarks in reaction to negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.

He warned that certain extra-regional third states, “which do not favor peace and security in the region, particularly in Afghanistan”, that any independent negotiations need to be held either with the presence of Afghanistan’s government or with its prior information.

Any negotiations unbeknown to the Afghanistan’s government will not create stability, rather will lead to further insecurity and instability, the spokesman said.

Asked to comment about a report by Reuters which claimed messages has been sent between Iran and the US on Afghanistan’s issue, Mousavi said that the Afghan government has to be the focus of talks. He noted that Iran has no intention for talks with the United States in this regard.

