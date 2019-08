Zarif, heading a political delegation, arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with Finnish officials.

Reviewing preservation of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) are on Zarif agenda.

Zarif will also visit Sweden and Norway.

