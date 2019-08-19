Official says Iran following policy of establishing stability, security in region

Speaking in a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Mahmoud Adnan, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iran focuses on efforts to preserve the territorial integrity and preventing enemies from disintegrating some regional countries.

He emphasized Iran's all-out support for Syria.

He expressed hope for realizing the procedure leading to stability and security in all Syrian areas by Syrian president and officials' wisdom.

Iran considers any military action in Syria which is not coordinated with Syrian government as contrary to UN Charter, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian parliamentary official described continuation of terrorists' presence in Idlib and the Americans' military intervention in Syrian soil as threatening regional peace and security.

Iran supports the efforts made by the UN representative for Syrian affairs, Amir Abdollahian noted.

He urged the UN to end the US unwanted military presence in Syria.

Americans are merely following their ill-wish aims in their game with the Kurdish people of Syria.

They are the main obstacle to the agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish people, Amir Abdollahian added.

Adnan, for his part, emphasized the reinforcement of friendly relations between Iranian and Syrian governments and people.

He also appreciated Iran for its supports.

Referring to US unilateral sanctions, he said Iran has proved its good-will to the world with its strategic deterrence policy.

Syrian diplomat noted that the US economic terrorism against Iran has reached a dead-end.

Pointing to shooting US spy drone by Iran, he said this act has opened a new chapter in Iran powerful confrontation against US hostile moves in the region.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the latest international and regional developments and political commonalities.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish