Zarif's visit to Finland proves hollowness of US sanctions: FM Spox

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi made the remarks at his weekly press conference held in Tehran this morning.

US Department of the Treasury sanctioned Zarif on July 31.

Mousavi commented on the Iranian foreign minister's recent diplomatic talks, stressing that the talks and visits to foreign states will continue.

Prior to his travel to Helsinki, Finland, Zarif visited Qatar and Kuwait.

As Mousavi announced, the information about the future visits of the foreign minister will be provided later.

About Finland's plan to cool tension in the Persian Gulf region, Mousavi said Iran and some other regional countries have already started due measures as Tehran has never been and is not after tension.

Instead, Iran is after stability and tranquility and this is why the country has accepted to listen to remarks and discussions, he said.

Iran welcomes diplomatic moves; however, the country warns about formation of coalitions which would cause instability and insecurity in the strategic region of Middle East, the spokesman stressed.

