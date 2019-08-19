Pakistan, India tensions escalating over Kashmir

In the latest development, the Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned by Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad to lodge a protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) the defecto border between India and Pakistan in disputed Kashmir region.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 18th August 2019.

“The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary,” the statement said.

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. Since partition, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir, in addition to a three-week-long Kargil skirmish in 1999.

Both countries accuse each other of targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire on the border in Kashmir.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called for a diplomatic settlement of the Kashmir issue, saying that Iran advocates restoration of rights of the Muslims living in other countries.

Earlier Iran's Foreign Ministry had called on the Indian government to restore normal conditions in Kashmir to normal to ensure that people can benefit their natural and recognized rights as soon as possible.

In a message, posted by the ministry on the social media by spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Iran described as a source of anxiety the implementation of restrictions and other security measures on civilians in various parts of Kashmir on Muslims for conducting their religious practices.

Earlier this month, India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, revoking the special authority of officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish