Iran to repair Afghanistan's power plant turbines

The Managing Director of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company Eynollah Salehi told IRNA in Kabul that the repair will be made in the shortest time.

Based on an agreement on cooperation in the area of electricity between Iran and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat DABS, Iranian experts will start working on the BBC turbines in Afghanistan as of next week.

In a related development, the Afghan Minister of Water and Energy Mohammad Gul Khulmi on Sunday invited the Iranian private sector investors active in the electricity field to help boost power generation in Afghanistan.

Iran's deputy energy minister, Homayoun Haeri arrived in Kabul on Saturday to hold talks with Afghan officials on power issues.

