Iran planning to boost exports to its 15 neighbors

Being situated in such a neighborhood offers an important advantage to Iran's exports, Bahman Hosseinzadeh told IRNA.

Elaborating on the Iranian ministry's plans, Hosseinzadeh said that fostering exports to neighbors, as well as China and India, is among the ministry's strategic planning.

The official also talked of the policies adopted by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the new Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), saying various exhibitions are planned to be held in and out of the country to fulfill the new year's policies.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named the year of 1398 as "Boosting Production."

