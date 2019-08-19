Iran Greco-Roman team ends runner-up in Estonia World Champs

The event was held on August 16-18 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Iranian athletes Mohammad Naqusi in 77 kg and Ali Akbar Yusefi in 130 kg received gold medals.

In 55, 63 and 72 kg weight categories, Pouya Dadmarz, Shahin Bodaghi and Mohammad Reza Rostami snatched bronze medals.

Iran's Dadmarz defeated South Korea 11-1 and advanced tow quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals stage, he was overpowered by the Russian rival.

After defeating Egypt he advanced qualifiers, he then hit Armenia and grabbed a bronze medal.

In 63 kg, Bodaghi defeated South Korea, Armenia and advanced to quarter-finals.

In quarter-finals, he hit Algerian rival and advanced to the semi-final match.

He was then defeated by Georgian wrestler.

After, hitting Bulgarian in the qualifiers match, he received a bronze medal.

Mohammad Reza Rostami in the weight category of 72 kg overpowered Serbia 8-2 and advanced to quarter-finals.

In this stage, he was overpowered by Azerbaijan.

After defeating Turkish rival in qualifiers match, he snatched a bronze medal.

Naqusi in the 77 kg weight category, defeated Estonia, India, Turkey, and Russia and earned a gold medal.

In 130 kg weight category, Yusefi hit Belarus, Georgia, Turkey and advanced to the final match.

In the Final stage, he hit the US and received a gold medal.

