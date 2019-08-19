Iran envoy stresses political, int'l results of releasing oil tanker

"I verify the fact that Adrian Daria started his trip to international waters after 45-day seizure in Gibraltar", Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter account.

Earlier in a separate message, the Iranian envoy said that 24-hour efforts were underway to conduct port procedures and deployment of the crew.

He also referred to dispatching two engineering teams to Gibraltar.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the Gibraltar court has formally rejected the US' request to seize or impose restrictive measures against the oil tanker carrying Iranian oil.

The court ruled that the US request was made in accordance with the US unilateral sanctions regulations and was not enforceable in the EU.

Earlier, Deputy Head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Jalil Eslami said the oil tanker Grace 1 was renamed Adrian Daria, adding that when the oil tanker was in detention in Gibraltar, Panama ended use of the country's flag for it, as the owner of the vessel requested for the oil tanker to carry Iranian flag.

"Grace 1 was renamed Adrian Daria whose next destination after detention is the Mediterranean Sea," he said, noting that it seems it will face no specific problem en route for the sea and next destination.

Adrian Daria, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

