FM Zarif in Helsinki to discuss JCPOA, INSTEX

Zarif is supposed to hold talks with Finland's President Sauli Niinistö and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Iranian foreign minister is also to discuss preserving Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

Zarif is then slated to visit Sweden and Norway.

He will also review international issues and INSTEX in these two countries.

Zarif started his tour from Kuwait on Saturday where he held talks with his counterpart and other senior authorities of the Persian Gulf country.

Earlier, Zarif discussed regional issues with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship group following his arrival in the Persian Gulf country.

Old and friendly relations between Iran and Kuwait, regional issues such as Palestine, the necessity to cooperate in the Persian Gulf, current regional affairs, the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation were among the main topics were discussed between Iranian FM Zarif and Iran-Kuwait Friendship group in Kuwait City on Saturday.

