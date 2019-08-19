19 August 2019 - 09:19
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 19

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran keen to strengthen ties with Rome

- Gradual collapse of West's foundations

- Fate of Impero in hands of Iran's PMO, Judiciary

** IRAN DAILY

- Gibraltar says unable to meet US request to seize Iran tanker

- President, new foreign envoys discuss ties, int’l issues

- Foreigners have to leave Mideast, Zarif says in Kuwait

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Daesh terrorists turn wedding into funeral

- Palestinian resistance groups warn Zionist regime after Gaza strikes

- Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers win four medals at World Junior Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian documentary “Finding Farideh” to represent Iran at Oscars

- IRCS: Sanctions hindering pharma raw materials import

- Leader thanks IRGC for downing U.S. spy drone, seizing British tanker

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gov't reinforces supervision over distribution of subsidized goods

- Iraqi health tourists double in one month

- Q1 Tehran real estate prices rise, deals fall

