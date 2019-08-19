Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 19

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran keen to strengthen ties with Rome
- Gradual collapse of West's foundations
- Fate of Impero in hands of Iran's PMO, Judiciary
** IRAN DAILY
- Gibraltar says unable to meet US request to seize Iran tanker
- President, new foreign envoys discuss ties, int’l issues
- Foreigners have to leave Mideast, Zarif says in Kuwait
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Daesh terrorists turn wedding into funeral
- Palestinian resistance groups warn Zionist regime after Gaza strikes
- Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers win four medals at World Junior Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iranian documentary “Finding Farideh” to represent Iran at Oscars
- IRCS: Sanctions hindering pharma raw materials import
- Leader thanks IRGC for downing U.S. spy drone, seizing British tanker
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Gov't reinforces supervision over distribution of subsidized goods
- Iraqi health tourists double in one month
- Q1 Tehran real estate prices rise, deals fall
