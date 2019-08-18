Commander hails Iraq's hospitability towards Iranian pilgrims

During a meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Yasin al-Yaseri, he referred to the two countries' long-standing relations, saying that bilateral ties have experienced a remarkable growth over the past years.

Referring to the agreements on removal of visa requirements for Arbaeen pilgrims, Ashtari said that because of this, the number of pilgrims will surely increase this year.

"This year, Iranian pilgrims will enter and exit through Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Mehran and Khosravi borders," he said, referring to reopening of Khosravi border this year.

Voicing Iran's police readiness for exchanging experience with the Iraqi police, the commander added that while Iran is located in the vicinity of the biggest drug producer, it is in the forefront of fighting narcotics.

Al-Yaseri, for his part, hailed capabilities of Iran's police, saying that Iraq favors using experience of Iran's police.

Pointing to the arrangements made for Arbaeen ceremony, he said, "Facilitating movement of Arbaeen pilgrims is of high significance for us."

Iraqi armed and defense forces will endeavor to ensure security of the pilgrims on Arbaeen Day.

The Iraqi minister also called for promoting cooperation between the two countries' polices.

