18 August 2019 - 23:48
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code 83442665
0 Persons

Iran, China underline maintaining Syria territorial integrity

Iran, China underline maintaining Syria territorial integrity

Tehran, Aug 18, IRNA -- Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Syrian Issue Xie Xiaoyan and Iran's Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji on Sunday stressed the need for maintaining Syrian territorial integrity and keep up fighting terrorism.

During the meeting, both sides discussed latest political developments in Syria, underlining the need for safeguarding the country's unity and integrity.

They also dealt with various issues in Syria, including establishment of Committee of Constitution, necessity for refugees to return home, reconstruction and developments unfolding in Idlib and northeastern Syria.

Stressing the need for continued political consultations, both officials described terrorism as a global threat.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 11 =