Zarif departs for Finland

Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with Finnish president, foreign minister and minister of cooperation development and foreign trade on Monday.

Considering bilateral relations, regional and international issues, maintaining Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and mechanism of INSTEX are agenda of talks with the Finnish officials.

Finland has recently took chairmanship of the European Union Council.

Zarif is to travel to Sweden and Norway following visit to Finland.

He is to hold talks with the two countries' senior officials in the Scandinavian countries.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish