MP calls for bolstering Iran-China cooperation

He made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua.

He said friendly ties between the two countries will lead to bolstering mutual cooperation in various grounds such as politics, economic and culture as well as parliamentary relations.

He stated that the Silk Road brings back the good old memories of the countries' economic and trade ties.

He also criticized the US unilateralism in international affairs.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua, for his part, thanked Iran for supporting the stands taken by China in human rights' issues as well as respecting China's territorial integrity.

He expressed the hope to witness expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

