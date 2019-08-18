Iran, Afghanistan sign MoU on electricity cooperation

The MoU included expansion of mutual cooperation in the fields of "repairing and renewing worn out electricity transmission equipment", " construction of Zaranj line", "synchronize the two countries electricity grids" and some other related issues in electricity industry.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy for electricity and energy affairs Homayoun Ha'eri and Managing Director of Tavanir Electric Company Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh of Iran and Director General of Afghanistan Electric Company Amanollah Ghaleb.

The two-day visit of the Iranian delegation to Kabul was planned during visit of Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who chairs Iran-Afghanistan joint economic commission meeting.

The Iranian minister visited Kabul on July 30, 2019 where he held meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive of national coalition government of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah and ministers of Water, Energy and Finance of Afghanistan on issues of mutual interests.

