Defense minister says Iran regards Iraq's security as its own

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Yasin Al-yaseri on Sunday.

Historical, cultural, religious and civilizational commonalities along with regional developments entail continuous cooperation between the two countries, he said.

He also thanked Iraq for ensuring the security of the pilgrims during Moharram and Arbaeen religious ceremonies, saying pilgrims' visits demonstrate the countries social bonds and is of prime importance for both nations.

The two sides cooperation have not been so friendly and brotherly, he pointed out.

Iran's support during the terrorist attacks on Iraqi nation should not be considered a short term and tactical move but it has roots in deep beliefs of both nations.

Iraqi Interior Minister Yasin Al-yaseri, for his part, appreciated Iran's support during the terrorist attacks, saying that expansion of defense cooperation remains on the top of the agenda of the Iraqi government.

Iran was the first country that stood shoulder to shoulder with the Iraqi nation in fight against Daesh terrorist group and all Iraqi people and politicians believe that they can rely on Iran in all ups and downs.

