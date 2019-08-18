Spox says recent US agreements on Syria provocative

Mousavi said on Sunday Afternoon that such actions were as destabilizing as other US officials' behaviors, and they would cause insecurity in the region in addition to interfering in Syria's internal affairs.

The spokesman also said that the behavior of Americans in northeastern Syria was a clear violation of the rule of law and the territorial integrity of Syria, contrary to the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Obviously, security concerns at Syria's northern borders will be resolved through bilateral agreements with neighboring countries and there was no need for foreign powers to intervene, the official concluded.

