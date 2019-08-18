Iran FM says talks with Kuwaiti officials very fruitful

"Good talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince & FM. Praying for Emir's speedy recovery," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "Stressed that Iran's proposal for Regional Dialogue Forum and non-aggression pact trumps reliance on extraneous actors."

"After short stop in Tehran to brief President, embarking on Scandinavian tour," Zarif noted.

Zarif arrived in Kuwait on Saturday to hold talks with his counterpart and other senior authorities of the Persian Gulf country.

Earlier, Zarif discussed regional issues with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship group following his arrival in the Persian Gulf country.

Old and friendly relations between Iran and Kuwait, regional issues such as Palestine, the necessity to cooperate in the Persian Gulf, current regional affairs, the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation were among the main topics were discussed between Iranian FM Zarif and Iran-Kuwait Friendship group in Kuwait City on Saturday.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish