Pres. Rouhani receives Iran new ambassadors to Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan

President Rouhani wished success for the diplomats, and urged introducing Iran's capacity to the countries' government and private sector investors.

He advised the ambassadors to focus on boosting relations and cooperation with target countries.

Iranian new ambassadors to Ivory Coast and Uzbekistan, Kourosh Majidi and Hamid Nayyerabadi, for their parts, emphasized on expanding Iran's economic cooperation and all-out ties with other countries.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish