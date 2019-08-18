Iran willing to develop economic ties with Bangladesh

President Rouhani made the remarks while receiving the credentials from the new Bangladeshi ambassador in Tehran AFM Gousal Azam Sarker .

Tehran and Dhaka have a lot in common and we are ready to further expand our relations in various political, economic and cultural fields, President Rouhani said.

Reiterating that Iran would welcome high-level political relations between the two countries, Rouhani considered the trips of the two countries' officials as useful and effective.

Rouhani also praised the government and people of Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingya Muslims who were unjustly displaced from their country, and announced Iran's readiness to continue provision of aid to these Muslim refugees.

Also during the visit, the new Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Tehran AFM Gousal Azam Sarker submitted his credentials to the President Rouhani and conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister of his country to Rouhani stating that his mission was to deepen ties and cooperation in different dimensions.

The new Bangladeshi ambassador to Tehran stated that Tehran and Dhaka had a high level of friendly relations and cultural commonalities.

The two countries' cooperation was based on long-standing and cultural roots and close international stands, he said.

Role of both sides private sectors in economic development and trade cooperation is of prime importance, the ambassador said.

The new Bangladeshi ambassador to Tehran whose country is to host the upcoming Group D summit, officially invited Rouhani to attend the meeting.

