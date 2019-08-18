Iran interested in developing ties with Bolivia in all fields

President Rouhani on Sunday received credentials of the new Bolivian ambassador in Tehran on Sunday and highlighted that the Bolivian nation was a revolutionary nation that had always endeavored for its independence and has not bowed to great powers.

Rouhani reiterated that heartfelt belief was that any nation who stood against the aggressors for its own interests, would be the victor and history would testify.

Nointing that Iran and Bolivia as two revolutionary countries had strategic goals and common positions in the international community, President Rouhani underlined that the two countries had been and would be together to achieve their goals.

The Iranian president expressed the hope that during the mission of the new Bolivian ambassador to Tehran, relations between the two countries would develop further in different political, economic and cultural contexts and investors and businessmen of both sides would be closer.

Bolivia's new ambassador to Tehran, Romina Pérez Ramos, also submitted a copy of her credentials to the Iranian President and her country's President Evo Morales warm greeting to the Iranian government and people described her mission striving to further develop relations between the two countries.

She added that Iran and Bolivia had a lot in common, adding that the popular revolutions of the two countries and the leaders, the special geographical position in the region, as well as the great oil and gas resources were common features of the two countries.

Bolivia's new ambassador further endorsed Bolivian stance in support of Iran's nuclear program, saying Tehran and La Paz both seek to oppose US unilateralism and its arms race in the region, and we support the independence and democracy of our countries.

