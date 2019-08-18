US efforts to pass resolution against Iran IMO Council thwarted

"With the cruel US sanctions, the maritime industry has come to the forefront of the sanctions," Jalil Eslami said on Sunday at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) at the IRIB Conference Hall.

The official went on to say that In this regard, the Ports and Maritime Organization, in close cooperation with shipping companies, unions and related associations and insurance companies, has tried to improve the quality of technical and engineering services and increase the regulatory oversight capacity of waterways through measures such as the use of Iranian specialized insurance on the waterways under ownership to reduce the impact of sanctions.

Iran, as one of the leading shipping countries with a membership in over 30 maritime protocols, has always pledged to comply with international standards for the maritime safety and security of the strategically important waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf said and the Oman Sea.

Jalili said that the policy was implemented by producing updated maps and providing maritime navigation services to incoming and outgoing ships.

In a recent meeting of the IMO Council held in July, the Iranian delegation, with active presence and intensive consultations with representatives of member and non-member states of the council prevented the adoption of a resolution suggested by the United States concerning the security of sailing in the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

He underlined that with the efforts of Iran, IMO Council was finally satisfied with mentioning some of the provisions of the resolution in the final report.

The IMO Council is one of the pillars of the International Maritime Organization, which sets out the goals, objectives, and budgetary objectives of the IMO.

The organization, whose goals are "safety, security, efficient shipping in pollution-free oceans", is currently with 174 members and 3 UN-affiliated members of maritime specialized agencies, headquartered in London, and its main body consists of the Assembly, the Council and five specialized committees.

