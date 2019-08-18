Iran, Qatar futsal teams to play friendly match

The two teams are set to play in presence of Iran's best futsal player Vahid Shamsaee on two consecutive days.
Qatari national futsal team is scheduled to visit Iran on September 1.
Tehran, Aug 18, IRNA – Iranian and Qatari national futsal teams are to play friendly matches in Iran during September 3-4.
