Transit of goods along north-south corridor to rise with emphasis on Caspian Port

Reza Masrour called Russia a strategic trading partner for Iran and reiterated that Anzali Free Zone and Caspian Port have been designed to work with Russia and the Caspian littoral states and so far effective activities have been taken by the two countries to enhance mutual cooperation.

Referring to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Astrakhan Free Zone of Russia, Anzali Free Zone Organization and Chabahar Free Zone Organization to broaden trade activities through North-South Corridor, the official said that India had also joined the Memorandum of Understanding as a fourth party, and the first commercial cargo will soon be shipped from St. Petersburg to Anzali FTZ and transshipped from the Caspian port to India.

The director of Anzali Free Zone Organization said the development of trade activities through the north-south corridor had an impact on the country and highlighted that trading through this route was very effective in terms of reducing costs and time of transport of goods and making the operation of this transport possible. The path would lead to economic prosperity of Russia, Iran and India.

Anzali Free Zone is Iran's only free zone on the Caspian Sea. The Caspian Sea littoral states, Turkey, and the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia are major export markets for products through the Anzali Free Zone.

Being on the North-South International Corridor route, having a special position in connection to the Caspian Sea, adjacent to the Astrakhan and Lagan ports in Russia, Krasnovodsk (Turkmenbashi) in Turkmenistan, Aktau in Kazakhstan and Baku in Azerbaijan, access via appropriate routes to the markets of CIS countries, proximity to Rasht International Airport are among the benefits of Anzali Free Zone.

