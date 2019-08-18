Iran, Kuwait FMs meet, discuss regional issues

During the meeting, Zarif held talks on various aspects of bilateral ties, regional issues, including Syria and Yemen, international affairs and issues of mutual interest.

Zarif departed for Kuwait on Saturday to meet Kuwaiti officials.

Earlier this morning, the Iranian foreign minister visited Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Iranian Foreign Minister also talked with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship group last night.

