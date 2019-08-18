18 August 2019 - 15:16
Journalist ID: 956
News Code 83442107
0 Persons

Iran, Kuwait FMs meet, discuss regional issues

Iran, Kuwait FMs meet, discuss regional issues

Tehran, Aug 18, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Sunday met to confer on mutual cooperation, regional issues as well as the current developments of the Persian Gulf.

During the meeting, Zarif held talks on various aspects of bilateral ties, regional issues, including Syria and Yemen, international affairs and issues of mutual interest.

Zarif departed for Kuwait on Saturday to meet Kuwaiti officials.

Earlier this morning, the Iranian foreign minister visited Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Iranian Foreign Minister also talked with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship group last night.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 8 =