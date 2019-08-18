IRGC says Iran capable of maintaining Persian Gulf security

Presence of the foreign forces is equal to instability in the region, said Brigadier General Ali-Reza Tangsiri, addressing the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Tangsiri said that the Persians Gulf is about 250,000 square kilometers and is a closed one; if any of the ships and submarines that use nuclear fuel has a problem, the countries of the region will be in trouble for a very long time.

He added that the people of the southern countries of the Persian Gulf that supply their water through desalination plants will have no water to use if anything goes wrong with the nuclear sea vessels.

He said that deepwater routes paths between the Iranian islands are totally safe, adding that the enemy is trying to instill that the region is not safe and that you need guns to provide security and they have the weapons for that.

The very long, 117-year long, presence of the foreigners in the Persian Gulf makes it clear that it is a very sensitive and strategic point.

He said that the navy of the IRGC and the Army will collaborate to guard the security of the Persian Gulf.

Brigadier-General Tangsiri said that the Islamic Republic is the flag-bearer of security and stability in the region and out of that.

He added that after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and even after the eight-year Holy Defense, Iran extended "a hand of friendship" to the people of the region.

He said that the seven countries in the south of the Persian Gulf and Iran have a long border in the Persian Gulf and can guarantee the security of the region.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish