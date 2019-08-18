ICT minister says Iran making another supercomputer

Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi wrote that "Simurgh is to be '100 times' more powerful than previous ones".

Appreciating "the young creative makers" of Simurgh, Azari-Jahromi wrote that the Iranian supercomputer will serve the people by supporting businesses with the aim of developing artificial intelligence.

The first supercomputer made in Iran was made by Amir-Kabir University, Tehran, in 2007.

The supercomputer is named after a benevolent, mythical bird of prey in Iranian mythology and literature.

