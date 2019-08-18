Iran condemns Kabul terror attack

Expressing regret and abomination over the suicide attack, Mousavi sympathized with the Afghanistan government and people especially with bereaved families of the victims of the deadly attack

He also described those who commit such crimes as enemies of humanity, peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and in the region as well.

Afghanistan is passing a difficult and decisive era during which there are many problems and obstacles, Mousavi noted.

I am sure that Afghanistan will be able to solve the difficulties with unity between the government, people and all the groups and tribes, and with patience and prudence and to make a bright future for new generations, he added.

Iran will stand by Afghanistan forever, he reiterated.

The Saturday explosion in a wedding ceremony in western Kabul has so far killed 63 people and injured 182 more.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Taliban is said to slam the accident by releasing a statement.

