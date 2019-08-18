Official terms release of Iranian oil tanker as "diplomatic triumph"

Chairman of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks while talking to reporters on Sunday.

Commenting on the recent release of the Grace-1 tanker which had been seized by Britain in Gibraltar a month ago, he said that the UK had no legal excuse for keeping the oil tanker the name of which is now changed to Adrian Daria.

Asked to elaborate on the "resistance strategy" adopted by Iran and its policy to continue with it, the senior official said that the Iranian nation can safeguard its own rights by standing firm in face of bullying powers.

At the end of his remarks, the official said the enemies' anti-Iran moves still continue, so the country should be ready to resist and foil the plots.

