Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said we express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims and pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and for the early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack.

More than 60 innocent people have reportedly lost their lives in this dastardly inhuman act.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a common threat for the entire region and must be defeated together,” said the statement.

